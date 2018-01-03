More smartphone chassis makers to vie for orders from Apple in 2018

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Metal chassis makers, including Taiwan-based Casetek Holdings, China-based AAC Technologies and Singapore-based Hi-P Electronics, are expected to join the race to compete for smartphone chassis orders from Apple in 2018.

Casetek is currently a supplier of MacBook's chassis and iPhones' volume and power buttons and is aiming to become a chassis supplier for iPhones in 2018, according to industry sources.

Hi-P is mainly supplying plastic chassis for Apple's entry-level iPhones, but has seen its orders shrinking in the past few years, the sources said, adding Hi-P is now planning to obtain orders for iPhone's metal chassis and has sent in engineering samples for certification.

In addition to acoustics components, touch control motor and plastic camera lens, AAC has also been keen on extending into the smartphone metal chassis business and its product samples are also being validated, the sources said.

Competition for Apple orders is heating up

Photo: Digitimes file photo