Taipei, Friday, December 1, 2017 00:05 (GMT+8)
Opto Tech, Tyntek to expand IR LED sensing device production capacities
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 30 November 2017]

LED chip and packaging service providers Opto Tech and Tyntek will expand production capacities for infrared (IR) LED sensing devices, according to industry sources.

Opto Tech has set aside a capex budget of NT$350-450 million (US$11.6-14.9 million) mainly for expanding IR LED sensing device production capacity by 10%, with the expansion to be completed by the end of 2017.

Currently, IR LED sensing devices account for 42.04% of Opto Tech's consolidated revenues, visible LED devices 33.65% and LED displays and other system products 23.91%.

Opto Tech has finished development of low-power VCSEL (vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser) diodes for consumer electronics and will finish development of high-power models by the end of 2017.

Tyntek develops IR LED sensing devices for optical communication and industrial automation equipment as well as smart household appliances. The company is setting up a new factory to expand capacity mainly for IR LED sensing devices, with the completion scheduled for the end of second-quarter 2018.

The factory, when equipment is fully installed at the end of 2018, will have monthly production capacity equivalent to 30,000 6-inch epitaxial wafers.

