Bright Led shipping LED lighting modules to aircraft maker

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 15 March 2017]

LED packaging service provider Bright Led Electronics has obtained orders from a US-based aircraft maker for SMD (surface mount device) LED lighting modules used in airplane cabins, and small-volume shipments already began at the end of 2016, with supply to last 4-5 years, according to the company.

Bright Led started building relationship with the client over a year ago and the orders cover 20-30 models of SMD LED lighting modules, the company said. With increasing shipments, SMD LED lighting modules are expected to take up 5% of its 2017 consolidated revenues.

In addition, there is growing demand for infrared (IR) LED sensor modules used in printers, home-use sweeping robots and industrial control in 2017, said Bright Led, which has obtained orders for IR LED sensor modules with shipments to last one year.