Lumentum to buy VCSEL epitaxial wafers from Epistar, says paper
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 1 December 2017]

US-based Lumentum, a supplier of VCSEL (vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser) diodes used in 3D sensors for iPhone X, is seeking to purchase VCSEL epitaxial wafers from Taiwan-based LED wafer and chip maker Epistar, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Lumentum usually purchases VCSEL wafers from UK-based IQE. However, the supply of such products from IQE is not sufficient to meet Lumentum's demand, said the report.

In response to potential orders from Lumentum, Epistar reportedly plans to relocate 5-10 sets of its MOCVD equipment used in the production of 4-inch LED wafers for production of 6-inch VCSEL wafers, added the report.

