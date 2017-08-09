GaAs foundries post mixed July revenues

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 9 August 2017]

GaAs foundry Win Semiconductors has reported July revenues climbed to a record high of NT$1.37 billion (US$45.3 million), while revenues at fellow GaAs foundry company Advanced Wireless Semiconductor (AWSC) fell 17.9% on month.

Win Semi's revenues for July 2017 represented increases of 11.4% on year and 5.9% sequentially. Revenues for the first seven months of the year totaled NT$8.45 billion, rising 4.7% from a year earlier.

AWSC posted July revenues of NT$128 million. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through July came to NT$1.05 billion, down 36.9% from a year ago.

Specializing in the manufacture of GaAs epi-wafers made to fabricate power amplifiers (PA), VPEC saw its July revenues decline 15.3% sequentially to NT$159 million. VPEC's revenues for the first seven months of 2017 amounted to about NT$1.22 billion, down 16.3% on year.