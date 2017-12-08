Asustek subsidiary to push big data for medical care

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 8 December 2017]

Asus Life, a cloud computing subsidiary of Asustek Computer, has announced to partner with Switzerland-based medical care data collector Clinerion to push medical care big data and a clinical trial service network.

The clinical trial service network is already available in 150 hospitals in eight countries worldwide. Taiwan's Show Chwan Health Care System has joined the network and will complete the implementation of the entire system by the first quarter of 2018.

At the show, Asustek is highlighting its medical care applications and services and is offering its companion robot Zenbo to help provide some simple medical-care assistance.

Other applications include OmniCare, a smart medical material platform; PhenoFinder, a platform that integrates medical data and related applications to assist clinical trial development; and Virtual Care Coordinator Healthbot, which is used to integrate e-medical records and to provide personalized medical care services.

Asustek promoting medical care products

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, December 2017