Mitac to supply software solutions for car fleet management in North America

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 1 December 2017]

GPS navigation solution developer Mitac International has reportedly won an open bid to supply software solutions for use to manage car fleets in North America with shipments to be fulfilled on a 3-year contract basis, according to industry sources.

Meanwhile, Japan-based automobile maker Subaru has also adopted Mitac-developed GPS navigation solutions for its car models launched in 2017 and will further adopt such IoV-enabled solutions for five new car models to be launched in North America in 2018.

Additionally, a US-based automobile maker also plans to adopt such GPS navigation systems as well, indicated the sources.

Mitac will spin off its mobile communication product business unit as a new company, dubbed Mitac Digital Technology, on January 1, 2018, according to Billy Ho, president of Mitac Holdings, the parent company of Mitac International.

The business unit's operations includes GPS car movement recorders, portable GPS navigation devices, GPS navigation software products, tablets used in retail operation and medical care devices and has been distributing those products under own brands Mio, Magellan and Navman. The spin-off will enable Mitac to manage its IoT business with more flexibility, as well as to allow Mitac Digital Technology to merge or bring strategic partners from other industries, Ho noted.

Mitac Holdings president Billy Ho (left)

Photo: Aaron Lee, Digitimes, December 2017