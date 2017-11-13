Smart eCare solutions adopted by Taiwan hospitals

Aaron Lee, Hsinchu; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 13 November 2017]

Smart eCare's software-based smart solutions for medical care have been adopted by several large hospitals in Taiwan including Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Veteran General Hospital, Far Eastern Memorial Hospital and National Cheng Kung University Hospital, according to the company.

Notebook and smartphone chassis maker Catcher Technology has a 50% stake in Smart eCare.

Such smart solutions enable Bluetooth connection between medical instruments - such as hemodialyzers, anesthesia apparatuses and respirators - and medical staff's mobile devices for direct data transfer from the fomer to the latter and then to the hospitals' medical information systems, Smart eCare said.

Smart eCare has also been promoting such smart solutions to smaller clinics in Taiwan and will tap Southeast Asia, China, the US and Europe markets.