Solomon Technology partners with UR for 3D vision technology development
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 12 December 2017]

Taiwan-based Solomon Technology, a 3D vision robot developer, has partnered with Universal Robots (UR) to integrate their technologies for robotic applications.

UR is expected to enjoy sales of 15,000 units of cooperative robotic arms in 2017, achieving a worldwide market share of over 70%. Solomon expects its collaboration with UR to help it form connections with UR's clients and inspire innovations for robotic products.

Solomon's 3D vision system is an open platform that is compatible with robotic arms from UR or other major brands. Through deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI), robotic arms are also capable of doing tasks that were not possible before, the company noted.

Solomon partners with UR for 3D vision.
Photo: Digitimes file photo

