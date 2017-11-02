Qisda sets up spin-off from China-based hospital

EMS provider Qisda has announced the establishment of a spin-off from Nanjing BenQ Hospital, its China subsidiary offering medical care services in Nanjing.
The spin-off is meant to improve operation and competitiveness of the subsidiary and increase return on non-operating investment, Qisda noted. Nanjing BenQ Hospital is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BenQ BM Holding - Qisda's investment arm. The spin-off, NJBD, will also be fully-owned by the holding firm.
Nanjing BenQ Hospital will transfer assets worth CNY70-100 million (US$10.6-15.1 million) to NJBD.
According to Chinese-language newspaper Economic Daily News, NJBD will provide health care services for retirees and undertake R&D in some medical fields.
Qisda chairman and president Peter Chen.
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, November 2017