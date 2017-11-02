Taipei, Thursday, November 2, 2017 22:09 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
25°C
Qisda sets up spin-off from China-based hospital
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 2 November 2017]

EMS provider Qisda has announced the establishment of a spin-off from Nanjing BenQ Hospital, its China subsidiary offering medical care services in Nanjing.

The spin-off is meant to improve operation and competitiveness of the subsidiary and increase return on non-operating investment, Qisda noted. Nanjing BenQ Hospital is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BenQ BM Holding - Qisda's investment arm. The spin-off, NJBD, will also be fully-owned by the holding firm.

Nanjing BenQ Hospital will transfer assets worth CNY70-100 million (US$10.6-15.1 million) to NJBD.

According to Chinese-language newspaper Economic Daily News, NJBD will provide health care services for retirees and undertake R&D in some medical fields.

Qisda

Qisda chairman and president Peter Chen.
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, November 2017

Realtime news

  • Digitimes Research: Taiwan small- and medium-size panel shipments to decrease in 4Q17

    Before Going to Press | 56min ago

  • Faraday optimistic about 28nm chip demand

    Before Going to Press | 57min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Taiwan large-size panel shipments rise 4.8% in 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 58min ago

  • Chimei Materials remains in red

    Before Going to Press | 58min ago

  • Machision posts record profit for 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 59min ago

  • TPK posts EPS of NT$5.18 for first 9 months of 2017 combined

    Before Going to Press | 1h ago

  • Wiwynn to list on Taiwan OTC

    Before Going to Press | 1h 2min ago

  • Walton 3Q17 profits hike

    Before Going to Press | 1h 3min ago

  • China smartphone brands gearing for Singles Day

    Before Going to Press | 1h 5min ago

  • Taiwan market: HTC launches U11+

    Before Going to Press | 1h 11min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link