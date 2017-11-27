Taipei, Tuesday, November 28, 2017 02:33 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
23°C
Digitimes Research: UV-C LED power output increases to 70-75mW
Hana Hu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Monday 27 November 2017]

UV-C (in wavelength of 200-280nm) LED power output has increased to 70-75mW with application extending from disinfection of personal devices to medium-scale sterilization or purification.

UV-C LED output increased from 10mW in 2014 to 50mW in 2016. South Korea-based LG Innotek and Japan-based Dowa Electronics earlier in 2017 unveiled 280nm UV-C LED chips with power output of 70mW and 75mW respectively.

As users in the medical care and biotech sectors are less sensitive to price, prices and profitability for UV-C LED applications are relatively high with strong potential demand,

The Minamata Convention on Mercury, which took effect on August 16, 2017, will restrict use of mercury beginning 2020, and stimulate demand for UV-C LED application to medium-scale water purification, Digitimes Research believes. Metawater, a water purification plant in Japan, has cooperated with Japan-based Nikkiso to develop a purification system based on 1,000 UV-C LED chips each with power output of 30mW, with a daily capacity to treat 2,000 tons of water.

Currently, two types of substrates are used to make UV-C LED epitaxial wafers - aluminum nitride and sapphire, the former being more adopted. UV-C LED chips using aluminum substrates have higher luminous efficiency and longer service life than those using sapphire, but aluminum substrate prices are 1,000 times those for sapphire substrates.

UV-C LED still faces technological barriers, such as in luminous efficiency and yield rates, to replacing 10-20W low-pressure mercury-vapor lamps which are widely used in sterilization currently.

Realtime news

  • Server shipments weaker than expected in 2H17

    Before Going to Press | 4h 31min ago

  • AboCom in management takeover crisis

    Before Going to Press | 4h 31min ago

  • Motherboard makers stop accepting desktop orders with weak margins

    Before Going to Press | 4h 31min ago

  • Key components for electronics products to remain in tight supply in 1H18

    Before Going to Press | 4h 31min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Notebook shipments to drop to 140 million units by 2022

    Before Going to Press | 4h 31min ago

  • Taiwan market: Delta and FET to push integrated IoT services

    Before Going to Press | 4h 32min ago

  • Earphone brand 1More achieves over 40 million unit sales prior to July 2017

    Before Going to Press | 4h 32min ago

  • Taiwan market: Xiaomi to accelerate its business operation

    Before Going to Press | 4h 32min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link