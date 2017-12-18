Taipei, Wednesday, December 20, 2017 00:33 (GMT+8)
Medical device, material makers cluster in Kaohsiung Science Park
Rebecca Kuo, Kaohsiung; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 18 December 2017]

Kaohsiung Science Park (KSP) under the Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) has become a cluster of medical device and material makers in Taiwan, with 73 enterprises stationed there, according to the STSP administration.

The 73 firms have invested NT$26.2 billion (US$865 million) cumulatively in the park and generated total sales of over NT$7.9 billion during January-October 2017. They have 2,587 employees currently.

Of the 73 firms, 37 have obtained Taiwan Food and Drug Administration certification, 13 received US Food and Drug Administration certification for 510(k) pre-market notification, 23 passed the EU CE Marking certification.

With help from the Ministry of Science and Technology, KSP will work to encourage local medical practitioners to adopt products made there, promote their products to university-affiliated hospitals in Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines and Malaysia, and to the global market.

