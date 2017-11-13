Asia Tech Image to produce scanning/sensing modules for cleaning robots in 4Q17

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 13 November 2017]

Asia Tech Image, a supplier of contact image sensor (CIS) modules, has disclosed it will begin producing scanning/sensing modules for for cleaning robots in fourth-quarter 2017.

It said it will also start producing sensing modules for medical care applications in first-quarter 2018.

The company said it will complete construction of a third production line at its factory in Myanmar in fourth-quarter 2017 and then its annual production capacity at the factory and that in China will reach a total of 27 million CIS modules.

It posted consolidated revenues of NT$964.8 million (US$31.9 million), gross margin of 15.43%, net operating profit of NT$109.0 million, net profit of NT$82.5 million and net EPS of NT$1.14 for third-quarter 2017, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$2.723 billion, gross margin of 15.42%, net operating profit of NT$306.6 million, net profit of NT$226.1 million and net EPS of NT$3.22 for January-September