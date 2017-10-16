BenQ Medical intros portable ultrasound scanner T3300

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 16 October 2017]

BenQ Medical Technology has introduced T3300, a portable color ultrasound diagnostic instrument mainly for vascular and abdominal scanning, to enhance its product line of mobile medical care devices, according to the company.

T3300 is equipped with a 13.3-inch multi-touch screen and can boot in 30 seconds, and is convenient for diagnoses of patients, especially disabled ones, outside hospitals or clinics.

T3300 has been adopted by clients in Taiwan and Southeast Asia and BenQ Medical will soon tap the China and Europe markets.

BenQ Medical chairman and CEO Peter Chen.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, October 2017