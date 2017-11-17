Feng Chia University developing digital optics applications

Bryan Chuang, Taichung; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 November 2017]

Feng Chia University in central Taiwan has established a digital optics center to promote the development of digital optics technology and applications, according to professor He Ju-liang with the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at the university.

Jasper Display, a company specializing in digital optics, has donated several SLM (spatial light modulator) modules for use to develop products based on digital optics at the center, He said. Currently, Adata Technology, Show Chwan Memorial Hospital, Taiwan Color Optics, H.P.B. Optoelectronics and government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute are cooperating with the center to develop digital optics-based products , He indicated.

While the development of geometrical optics has encountered technological bottlenecks, Taiwan-based optical lens makers have to develop digital optics technology, according to H.P.B. chairman Oscar Hsu.

Geometrical optics is to use external light refracted by various glass or plastic lenses, while digital optics is to use light emitted by electronic devices as well as optical design and image processing to create optical performance which cannot be reached using light refraction, Hsu indicated.

Digital optics can be used in 3D projection for commercial displays and medical care such as surgical operations for spines, hearts and vascular embolism.