TSMC to see revenues rise 10-15% on HPC, IoT, 7nm orders in 2018

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) will see its revenues grow 10-15% on year in 2018, mainly driven by the three major sectors of HPC (high performance computing), automotive electronics and IoT (Internet of Things) applications, and it has also secured a 100% market share in terms of 7nm process fabrication orders in the year, according to company chairman Morris Chang.

Chang made the revelations at the firm's investors conference held January 18. This was the last conference of its kind chaired by Chang before his official retirement in mid-June. He concluded the meeting by saying "I will miss you" amid sustained clapping from the attendees.

Chang said TSMC's revenues are estimated to soar 15% on year in the first half of 2018, and the revenue gain will be lower than 10% in the second half due to higher comparison basis of the same period in 2017, with the overall growth to be higher than that for 2017.

Chang also issued an overall annual growth projection of 6-8% for the global semiconductor industry, with a 5-7% growth for the memory sector and 9-10% increase for the wafer foundry sector. He said AI (artificial intelligence), deep learning, and block chains will follow the steps of mobile communication, HPC, IoT and automotive electronics to become new growth drivers for the global semiconductor industry.

TSMC is "everyone's foundry"

Over the past 30 years, TSMC's revenues have kept hitting new highs mainly because the company has never competed with customers while always managing to realize its concept of becoming "everyone's foundry," Chang reiterated, adding that international IDMs will continue releasing contract fabrication orders to the company.

The semiconductor guru also noted that of the four major growth application platforms for semiconductor players in 2018, mobile communication will stay flat, with shipments of high-end smartphones to decline and those of midrange models to grow slightly. In contrast, revenues from HPC, IoT and automotive electronics platforms will pick up significantly.

TSMC estimated its revenue ratio for mobile devices to remain unchanged at 50% in 2018, with the ratio for HPC to soar to 25%, compared to 10% each for automotive electronics and IoT.

The significant rise in TSMC's revenue ratio for the HPC segment is mainly bolstered by strong market demand for chipsets to support bitcoin mining machines seen since the second half of 2017, with higher demand expected for 2018. The bitcoin business opportunities were mainly explored by TSMC's Emerging Account designed to exploit future-star industries before they are incorporated into the company's design technology platform, according to company sources.

7nm volume production taking off

Another powerful growth driver for TSMC rests with its 7nm process. The company has won orders from more than 50 customers for fabricating chips on 7nm process to support smartphones, gaming consoles, processors, AI applications, bitcoin mining, and more, leaving Samsung Electronics lagging far behind in the race of 7nm volume production.

TSMC expects its 7nm volume production to kick off in the second quarter of the year before peaking in the fourth quarter, with revenue ratio for 7nm process fabrication estimated to reach 10%, a level recorded for 10nm process in 2017. And the ratio for 10nm process is expected to rise further in 2018.

The only negative message released at the investors conference is that silicon wafer prices are expected to trend upward in 2018 to undermine TSMC's gross margin by 0.5-1pp, compared to 0.2pp in 2017.

TSMC chairman Morris Chang

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, January 2018