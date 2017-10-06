Catcher reports over 30% growth in September revenues

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 6 October 2017]

Catcher Technology has registered consolidated revenues of NT$11.45 billion (US$374.19 million) for September, a new monthly record with growths of 34.8% on month and 48.2% on year.

The company's revenues were NT$27.42 billion for the third quarter, up 48.2% sequentially and 32.3% on year, while consolidated revenues for the first nine months in 2017 were NT$60.5 billion, up 9.8% on year.

Market watchers pointed out that Catcher's revenues growth was driven mainly by its orders for iPhone 8 series' metal chassis and internal parts as well as the assembly of iPhone X's back cover.

However, Catcher declined to comment on its clients or orders.

Catcher has also started investing in new plants since early 2017 as the company's order visibility has already reached beyond 2018, said company chairman Shui-shu Hung.

Catcher currently has three major production bases in China and Taiwan and will expand all three of them in 2017. Hung pointed out that its notebook, tablet and smartphone product lines are still seeing strong demand, while the wearable product line will begin to grow. The company also has clients for the virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) product lines and is expected to enjoy strong performances from the segments.

Hung also expressed interest in entering the supply chain for the electric vehicle industry.

Photo: Digitimes file photo