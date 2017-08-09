Catcher Technology sees increased July revenues

Metal-alloy chassis maker Catcher Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$7.449 billion (US$245 million) for July, increasing 2.20% on month and 24.23% on year, and NT$40.529 billion for January-July, up 0.41% on year.
Catcher also released its financial report for the second quarter of 2017.
Catcher Technology: Financial report, 2Q17 (NT$b)
Item
2Q17
Q/Q
Y/Y
1H17
Y/Y
Consolidated revenues
18.504
26.9%
5.6%
33.080
(3.7%)
Gross margin
48.13%
down 0.82pp
up 12.02pp
48.49%
up 9.10pp
Net operating profit
7.049
31.7%
43.7%
12.401
15.8%
Net profit
4.094
95.9%
6.0%
6.184
(22.9%)
Net EPS (NT$)
5.31
8.03
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017
Catcher: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2017 - Jul 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jul-17
|
7,449
|
2.2%
|
24.2%
|
40,529
|
0.4%
Jun-17
|
7,289
|
19.8%
|
30%
|
33,080
|
(3.7%)
May-17
|
6,084
|
18.5%
|
3.5%
|
25,799
|
(10.3%)
Apr-17
|
5,136
|
3.3%
|
(14.9%)
|
19,715
|
(13.8%)
Mar-17
|
4,971
|
4.8%
|
(22.8%)
|
14,576
|
(13.5%)
Feb-17
|
4,745
|
(2.4%)
|
13.9%
|
9,605
|
(7.6%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017