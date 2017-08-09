Taipei, Thursday, August 10, 2017 12:15 (GMT+8)
Catcher Technology sees increased July revenues
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 9 August 2017]

Metal-alloy chassis maker Catcher Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$7.449 billion (US$245 million) for July, increasing 2.20% on month and 24.23% on year, and NT$40.529 billion for January-July, up 0.41% on year.

Catcher also released its financial report for the second quarter of 2017.

Catcher Technology: Financial report, 2Q17 (NT$b)

Item

2Q17

Q/Q

Y/Y

1H17

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

18.504

26.9%

5.6%

33.080

(3.7%)

Gross margin

48.13%

down 0.82pp

up 12.02pp

48.49%

up 9.10pp

Net operating profit

7.049

31.7%

43.7%

12.401

15.8%

Net profit

4.094

95.9%

6.0%

6.184

(22.9%)

Net EPS (NT$)

5.31

8.03

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017

Catcher: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2017 - Jul 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Jul-17

7,449

2.2%

24.2%

40,529

0.4%

Jun-17

7,289

19.8%

30%

33,080

(3.7%)

May-17

6,084

18.5%

3.5%

25,799

(10.3%)

Apr-17

5,136

3.3%

(14.9%)

19,715

(13.8%)

Mar-17

4,971

4.8%

(22.8%)

14,576

(13.5%)

Feb-17

4,745

(2.4%)

13.9%

9,605

(7.6%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017

