Catcher Technology sees increased July revenues

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 9 August 2017]

Metal-alloy chassis maker Catcher Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$7.449 billion (US$245 million) for July, increasing 2.20% on month and 24.23% on year, and NT$40.529 billion for January-July, up 0.41% on year.

Catcher also released its financial report for the second quarter of 2017.

Catcher Technology: Financial report, 2Q17 (NT$b) Item 2Q17 Q/Q Y/Y 1H17 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 18.504 26.9% 5.6% 33.080 (3.7%) Gross margin 48.13% down 0.82pp up 12.02pp 48.49% up 9.10pp Net operating profit 7.049 31.7% 43.7% 12.401 15.8% Net profit 4.094 95.9% 6.0% 6.184 (22.9%) Net EPS (NT$) 5.31 8.03

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017

Catcher: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2017 - Jul 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jul-17 7,449 2.2% 24.2% 40,529 0.4% Jun-17 7,289 19.8% 30% 33,080 (3.7%) May-17 6,084 18.5% 3.5% 25,799 (10.3%) Apr-17 5,136 3.3% (14.9%) 19,715 (13.8%) Mar-17 4,971 4.8% (22.8%) 14,576 (13.5%) Feb-17 4,745 (2.4%) 13.9% 9,605 (7.6%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017