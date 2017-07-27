Catcher starts operation at new plant

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 27 July 2017]

Catcher Technology has completed construction of a new production base in Tainan, Southern Taiwan, and the site began operation on July 27, according to company chairman Hung Shui-shu.

Hung pointed out that the new base will focus on the development of new materials, technology and applications. Some market watchers pointed out that the production base will serve clients including Dell and HTC as well as manufacture and develop metal and compound material-made chassis.

The new site is Catcher's third and biggest production base in Taiwan and the company's production capacity in the country will double its previous capacity. The new plant is expected to run at full capacity in one year.

In China, Catcher has four plants in Suqian and anothet two in Taizhou. Catcher also has expansion plans for both places for 2017.

Catcher will also hire new workers and high-end R&D personnel for the new plants and the process is expected to create several thousands new jobs.

The market watchers noted that Catcher is a major chassis supplier for Apple's iPhone and Mac products and the company will also begin enjoying sales from virtual reality (VR) wearables from the second half of 2017 to 2018. Chassis for electric vehicles is also a business that Catcher has been eyeing.

Catcher chairman Hung Shui-shu

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, July 2017