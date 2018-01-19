Catcher dismisses allegations over poor environment at China plant

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Metal-alloy chassis maker Catcher Technology has dismissed allegations by China Labor Watch that the working environment at its plant in Suqian, eastern China, is poor.

Catcher pointed out in a statement posted on the Taiwan Stock Exchange's website that it has been paying attention to environmental and labor-related matters and following Apple's supplier code of conduct. It added that it has been making improvements every year.

Catcher said it is building a new dormitory at the plant, and employees can move in in 2019. It said all existing dormitories meet the local standards, and Catcher will continue improving its employees' living environment.

Photo: Digitimes file photo