Catcher to ramp up capacities at 2 subsidiaries in China

Metal-alloy chassis maker Catcher Technology has announced that its two subsidiaries in Suqian City, eastern China, will invest an additional NT$630 million (US$21.2 million) and NT$620 million, respectively, for capacity ramps in 2018.

For 2017, Cather Technology's capital expenditure totaled NT$11.6 billion (US$384 million), growing 36.47% from a year earlier and the company's second highest annual capex trailing only NT$20.2 billion spent in 2014.

Due to growing adoption of metal-alloy chassis for notebooks, smartphones and consumer electronics, Catcher has continued expanding its production capacity, company chairman Hong Shui-shu said.

Among different materials of chassis, metal alloy is still the mainstream material because of its flexibility for fabrication and outer design, as well as relatively low manufacturing cost, Hong indicated.

In line with the company's booming business outlook, Catcher's capex for 2018 will be kept at the same level as it spent in 2017, Hong revealed.

