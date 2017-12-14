China tech giants forming alliances to tap immense AIoT opportunities

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Thursday 14 December 2017]

With AI (artificial intelligence) and IoT (Internet of Things) applications combing fast to create immense AIoT business opportunities, China tech giants are gearing up to strengthen their deployments and secure a preemptive presence in the new niche market by forging strategic alliances or building common ecosystems, according to industry sources.

The sources said although AIoT applications are still at a budding stage, the huge market potentials have prompted global tech players to scramble for a slice of the large market pie, and many smart application products such as smartphones, smart homes, smart factories, smart wearable devices, smart vehicles and smart hospitals are boasting tremendous business potentials.

In China, the three network giants Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent, as well as smartphone brand vendor Xiaomi and other players in the AI sector are all accelerating their deployments in the AIoT sector, with Xiaomi and Baidu sending shockwaves through the China tech field when announcing their collaboration to tap the AIoT market at a AIoT Summit held in Beijing in late November.

Industry sources said that Xiaomi now has over 280 million users of its products around the world, maintains over 400 cooperative partners and have shipped over 85 million units of IoT devices, while Baidu has completed deep deployments in the AI field, boasting solid technological foundations in deep learning, natural language treatment, voice and image processing, in-vehicle platforms, and autonomous driving. Accordingly, their cooperation will put them in a better position to explore the AIoT business opportunities, the sources added.

At the same summit, Terminus Technologies, now China's largest city-level IoT+AI platform company, also announced its tie-up with SenseTime Group, an AI unicorn in China, to jointly build an AIoT Future Lab to develop applications at full throttle. Both firms will focus on the commercialization of AIoT applications, seeking to achieve Internet of Everything among buildings and between cities, and they will also move to solicit more cooperative partners to build comprehensive ecosystems for AIoT, the sources said.