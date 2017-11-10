China AI unicorn SenseTime eyes new financing of US$500 million

Jean Chu, Shanghai; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 November 2017]

China AI unicorn SenseTime is reportedly to announce a new round of financing estimated at around US$500 million within one month, which will be the largest scale of its kind seen in the China AI industry, according to industry sources.

SenseTime is now the largest AI company in China focusing on computer vision and deep learning technologies and also the country's largest AI unicorn valued at above US$1.5 billion, which will expand to US$2 billion after the new financing plan completed, the sources said.

The company has established cooperation ties with many strategic partners and customers, providing AI technologies to various application fields, including face recognition, image recognition, video analysis, autonomous driving, and medical image recognition. So far it has extended technological services to more than 400 customers including China Mobile in the telecom sector, UnionPay International in the banking sector, and Huawei, Xiaomi and Oppo in the smartphone sector.

Company chairman Zhang Wen said that SenseTime has deployed smart-city face recognition public security systems in many China cities including Shanghai, Chongqing, Hangzhou, and Chengdu, and will step up similar deployments in more cities, aiming to becoming a leading player in China in the face recognition, image recognition and machine vision segments.

In the smartphone sector, SenseTime is planning to engage in close cooperation with chip developers by licensing algorithms and development tools to them, aiming to foray into the smartphone face recognition segment, according to Zhang.

Zhang added that his company is also eyeing acquisitions of enterprises in vertical industries associated with face recognition, particularly in the fields of AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality).

In late October 2017, the company and Qualcomm signed a pact to collaborate on AI and machine learning for future mobile and IoT products. Under the deal, both firms will leverage SenseTime's machine learning models and algorithms with Qualcomm Snapdragon premium and high-tier platforms.

Photo: SenseTime