VPEC, Epistar to produce 6-inch VCSEL wafers

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Microelectronics and optoelectronics epitaxial wafer maker Visual Photonics Epitaxy (VPEC) and LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar are ready to start production of 6-inch VCSEL (vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser) epitaxial wafers in the second and third quarter, respectively, according to industry sources.

As Android smartphone vendors are expected to follow the lead of iPhone X's adoption VCSEL diodes for face recognition, global demand for 6-inch VCSEL epitaxial wafers has been rising, the sources said.

Due to cost consideration, 4-inch VCSEL wafers were the mainstream in the past. UK-based IQE, as it is the exclusive supplier of VCSEL wafers for Apple currently, will add 40-60 MOCVD sets for producing 6-inch VCSEL wafers over 3-5 years beginning 2018 to become the world's biggest supplier of such wafers, the sources noted. China-based LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Sanan Optoelectronics will add MOCVD sets, some of which will be for producing 6-inch VCSEL wafers, the sources indicated.

VPEC is using two MOCVD sets for R&D of 6-inch VCSEL wafers and will add another four to six to start production in second-quarter 2018, the sources said.

Epistar has shipped 4-inch VCSEL epitaxial wafers to optical communication component makers, the sources noted. As manufacturing process for AlGaInP LED epitaxial wafers is similar to that for VCSEL ones, Epitar will begin production of 6-inch VCSEL wafers as soon as third-quarter 2018 by modifying 10-15 MOCVD sets currently used to produce 6-inch LED wafers, the sources indicated. Epistar's 6-inch VCSEL wafers are being validated by over 10 potential clients and it is expected to see the segment account for 5-10% quarterly revenues in 2018, the sources said.