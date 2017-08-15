Taipei, Wednesday, August 16, 2017 05:18 (GMT+8)
IntelliEPI optimistic about VCSEL demand for car electronics
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 15 August 2017]

Intelligent Epitaxy Technology (IntelliEPI), which supplies compound semiconductor epi-wafers to the electronics and optoelectronics industries, has expressed optimism about demand for vertical cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs) for car electronics and other high-margin applications in addition to handsets. The company added it has been striving to expand its business in the VCSEL sector in 2017.

IntelliEPI reported consolidated revenues increased 22.5% sequentially to NT$238 million (US$7.85 million) in the second quarter of 2017, with gross margin reaching 44.7% compared with 31.6% in the prior quarter and 38.3% a year ago. Of the second quarter revenues, GaAs epi-wafers accounted for 56.3% followed by InP-based epi-wafers with 29.3%, GaSb-based epi-wafers and others with 14.4%.

IntelliEPI indicated sales of its GaAs epi-wafers have been driven by demand for car electronics devices and wireless communications chips for high-end sectors, such as national defense. Demand for GaAs-based VCSELs has been robust for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), IntelliEPI said.

IntelliEPI generated net profits of NT$42.61 million in the second quarter of 2017, up 18% on year and 140% sequentially. EPS for the quarter came to NT$1.18 compared with NT$0.49 in the first quarter and NT$1 during the same period in 2016.

