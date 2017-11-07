Robust 3D sensing module demand benefiting related suppliers

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 7 November 2017]

Robust 3D sensing module demand has buoyed the performance of related suppliers, such as GaAs IC foundry Win Semiconductors and testing equipment supplier Chroma ATE.

Win Semi has reportedly cut into the supply chain of Apple's iPhone X through providing Lumentum VCSEL (vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser) components for 3D sensing modules, while Chroma provides VCSEL testing equipment needed to test 3D sensing modules incorporated into the new iPhones, according to industry sources.

Win Semi has reported consolidated revenues for October 2017 climbed to a record high of NT$1.75 billion (US$58.2 million). The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through October increased 15.7% from a year earlier to NT$13.24 billion.

Win Semi saw its net profits hike 60% sequentially and 16% on year to NT$1.16 billion (US$38.6 million) in the third quarter of 2017, with EPS reaching NT$2.93. The company expects to post revenue growth of 11-13% sequentially in the fourth quarter.

Visual Photonics Epitaxy Company (VPEC), which ships epi-wafers to Win Semi, has enjoyed three consecutive months of revenue growth both year-on-year and sequentially. VPEC posted revenues of NT$186 million for October 2017, up 13.2% on year and 6.3% on month.

Chroma previously expressed optimism about its performance in the second half of 2017, citing growing sales of its VCSEL test solutions for 3D imaging applications as well as sales of its high-power detection equipment for electric vehicles.

Chroma saw its net profits climb to a record high of NT$860 million in the third quarter of 2017, with EPS coming to NT$2.15, while revenues grew 32% sequentially to NT$3.93 billion.