China LED packagers under pressure to lower prices

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Due to oversupply of LED chips and off-season effects, China-based LED packaging service providers have been asked mainly by lighting vendors to lower quotes by 10-15%, according to industry sources.

China-based LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Sanan Optoelectronics and HC SemiTek have brought additional production capacities into operation, resulting in LED chip oversupply, the sources said. The two companies lowered quotes for 2835 LED chips for lighting by 15-20% in fourth-quarter 2017. China-based LED packagers who did not reflect the upstream cost reductions in their pricing in the fourth quarter have now come under pressure to cut prices.

Taiwan-based LED wafer and chip maker Epistar has shown intention to cut prices, but has declined orders coming with low asking prices while maintaining current product mix.

Epistar has 40-45% of consolidated revenues from LED lighting, 10-15% from TV backlighting; 10-15% from backlighting for notebook, monitor, tablet and smartphone panels; 7-8% from automotive lighting and displays; and 6-7% from infrared devices.

While lighting vendors have asked packagers to lower pricee, December 2017 average retail price for LED light bulbs equivalent to 40W incandescent bulbs rose 1.7% to US$6.3 and that for 60W-equivalent models rose 1.2% to US$7.5, according to TrendForce LED.