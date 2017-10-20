Colorful motherboard shipments to reach 2.8 million units in 2017, 3 million in 2018

Monica Chen, Seoul; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 20 October 2017]

China-based Colorful is expected to ship 2.8 million motherboards globally in 2017 and the volumes are estimated to rise to three million in 2018, fueled by its entry into South Korea's PC DIY market and rising sales in Southeast Asia, according to industry sources.

Colorful has recently hosted a launch event for its latest Z370-based motherboards in Korea, marking its entry into the market. Colorful is primarily looking to challenge the market's top-3 players: Gigabyte Technology, Asustek Computer and ASRock.

Colorful shipped 2.4 million motherboards in 2016 and was the third-largest motherboard vendor in China, surpassing ASRock and Micro-Star International (MSI), in the year. To expand its market presence, the China-based player has been looking to cross into new markets including Europe, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia, and its efforts has started paying off in the second half of 2016.

Colorful has cooperated with Korea-based first-tier retail channel distributor Micronics for its Z370-based iGame 300 series motherboards. Currently, Colorful is partnering with Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS) for the motherboard's R&D.

Korea's brand motherboard market has a market scale of around 1.2-1.5 million units a year and Gigabyte is expected to remain the largest brand with an over 30% share in 2017. With Asustek and ASRock together to account for an around 40% share, the top-3 brands' combined share is expected to reach 75% in 2017.

Photo: Monica Chen, Digitimes, October 2017