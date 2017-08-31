Taipei, Thursday, August 31, 2017 21:32 (GMT+8)
Taiwan market: JPW to open 8 VR arcades in September
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 31 August 2017]

JPW International Technology, a VR motion and arcade solution provider, will open a total of eight JoyLand VR arcades in five cities around Taiwan in September, according to company founder and CEO JackTong.

The planned opening of eight arcades comes after the successful operation of the company's first JoyLand VR arcade, which opened at Taipei's Huashan 1914 Creative Park on July 1, Tong said, noting that the Huashan VR shop will begin generating profits in September.

In addition to the existing strategic partner JoyLand International, an arcade builder, JPW is also collaborating with a number of telecommunication device chain store operators such as PDAking and OKDr to set up its chain of VR arcades.

To enrich its VR content, JPW is cooperating with Japan-based Crescent and Taiwan-based InterServ International to develop new content, Tong said.

JPW promoting VR experiences through VR arcades

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, August 2017

