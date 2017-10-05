Low yield rates for 3D sensing modules to blame for smartphone shipment delays

Cage Chao, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Thursday 5 October 2017]

Low yield rates during production for 3D sensing modules to be incorporated into Apple's iPhone X and other Android-based smartphone brands have forced major global vendors to postpone their shipments of new smartphone models with 3D sensors, according to industry sources.

Apple pioneered the incorporation of 3D sensing function into its latest iPhone X, but the poor yield rates for related modules have caused the company to adjust downward its shipment goal for the fourth quarter of 2017, the sources said.

China smartphone vendors such as Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo are also reportedly scheduled to launch new models with 3D sensing function in the fourth quarter of 2017, with Qualcomm cooperating with Taiwan-based Himax Technologies to offer 3D sensing module solutions for use by the China vendors. But they have to delay their shipments to the first half of 2018 due to low yield rates for the modules, the sources said.

The sources said it remains to be seen when smartphone vendors can accelerate production of models with 3D sensing function, which has become a major feature for flagship smartphone models before VR (virtual reality), AR (augmented reality) and AI (artificial intelligence) applications are incorporated into smartphones. In addition, as the 3D sensing function is likely to be upgraded from the front camera to the rear one, 3D sensing modules will become a new focus in the global smartphone supply chains.

Nevertheless, it would take a longer time for smartphone vendors to establish the relevant application ecosystem, involving firmware, software and apps, needed to support the performance of 3D sensing modules than to support the function of fingerprint recognition or touch control. This will constitute the largest barrier to the incorporation of 3D sensors into smartphones, the sources continued.