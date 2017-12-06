Largan November revenues highest in 2017

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 6 December 2017]

Smartphone-use lens module maker Largan Precision has reported consolidated revenues of NT$5.616 billion (US$187 million) for November, the highest monthly level so far in 2017 with growth of 0.05% on month and 7.84% on year.

Of the lens modules shipped in November, above 10-megapixel models accounted for 60-70% of the revenues, 8- to 10-megapixel 10-20%, and 5- to below 8-megapixel plus others 0-10%.

Largan expects consolidated revenues for December to decrease sequentially based on orders received.

Smartphone vendors, to highlight product differentiation, tend to adopt dual-lens for both rear cameras and front cameras, plus 3D sensing cameras for flagship models. That means, a flagship smartphone could feature five lens modules, market analysts remarked, adding Largan will benefit from the trend.

Largan reported consolidated revenues of NT$48.26 billion for January-November, increasing 12.48% on year.