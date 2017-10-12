Himax reportedly supplying WLO chips for iPhone X face ID

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 12 October 2017]

Fabless IC firm Himax Technologies has begun shipments of chips based on wafer-level optics (WLO) technology to Apple, according to industry sources. The solution is reportedly a key component of the iPhone X's face ID sensor.

ChipMOS Technologies will also see revenues generated from orders for WLO chips increase substantially later in 2017 as the backend house has cut into the supply chain for the iPhone X by partnering with Himax, said the sources. ChipMOS' revenues from orders for WLO chips are expected to reach between NT$50 million (US$1.66 million) and NT$60 million, up from the current NT$20-30 million, the sources indicated.

With non-Apple vendors looking to follow suit by bringing facial recognition features to their new devices, Himax and its backend partner ChipMOS are both expected to enjoy a pull-in of orders for WLO chips in 2018, the sources said. Qualcomm's recently-announced 3D depth sensing solution jointly developed with Himax is targeted at orders from the Android camp, the sources identified.

In response, both Himax and ChipMOS declined to comment on specific customers and orders.

In other news, there has been speculation that Apple may delay shipments of the iPhone X or the supply for the device would be limited this year due to yield problems with key components for its brand-new features including 3D sensing modules. Nevertheless, the outlook for WLO chip demand is promising given that Android phone makers are gearing up for the launch of their new devices that come with facial recognition technology.