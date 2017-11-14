Global 3Q17 DRAM revenues climb 16.2%. says DRAMeXchange

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 14 November 2017]

Sales in the global DRAM market surged 16.2% sequentially to a record US$19.18 billion in the third quarter of 2017, when contract prices of various DRAM products rose by about 5% on average, according to DRAMeXchange. Prices were driven up by a seasonal pickup in demand coupled with limited growth on the supply side.

DRAM contract prices are forecast to rise about 10% on average sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2017. "Most PC-OEMs have concluded negotiating their contract prices with DRAM suppliers for this fourth quarter," said Avril Wu, research director of DRAMeXchange. "Contracts with first-tier DRAM suppliers show that the prices of PC DRAM modules have now risen above US$30 and maintained around US$30.5 on average, amounting to a 7% hike from the third quarter. This price increase is mainly attributed to the influence of the booming mobile DRAM market, which is in turn fueled by the limited product supply and the releases of flagship smartphones during the traditional busy season of this year's second half."

"A closer look at the mobile DRAM market has revealed Samsung has noticeably raised the quotes of its products. To ensure sufficient inventory, smartphone makers generally have no choice but to accept the price increases," Wu continued. "Depending on the capacity specifications, prices of mobile DRAM products could go up by 10% to 20% in the fourth quarter compared with the third. As for the server DRAM market, strong demand during the fourth quarter also will push up contract prices of memory modules by 6% to 10% from the previous three-month period."

Industry leader Samsung saw its DRAM revenues grow 15.2% sequentially to US$8.79 billion in the third quarter, accounting for 45.8% of the overall DRAM market revenues, DRAMeXchange said. Second-ranked SK Hynix' DRAM revenues climbed 22.5% on quarter to US$5.51 billion with a 28.7% market share. Micron Technology took a 21% share of the market with DRAM revenues rising 13% to US$4.02 billion.

"SK Hynix's ASP was higher than Micron's during the third quarter, and therefore SK Hynix was able to widen its market share lead over Micron," Wu noted. "However, the situation will reverse in the fourth quarter with Micron having the highest ASP and posting the largest overall price increase versus the top two Korean suppliers. We can also expect Micron to shrink its market share gap with second-place SK Hynix in the year's final quarter."

Micron's subsidiary - Micron Memory Taiwan (formerly Rexchip Electronics) - has been improving its 17nm process manufacturing yield rates which will reach at least 80% by the end of 2017, DRAMeXchange said. The other subsidiary - Micron Technology Taiwan (formerly Inotera Memories) - is looking to migrate half of its production capacity to the 17nm node in 2018.

SK Hynix has been focusing on improving the yield rate of its 21nm process, while its products based on a newer 18nm process will be rolled out in small volumes at the end of 2017, DRAMeXchange said. Besides, SK Hynix is constructing its second 12-inch wafer fab in Wuxi, China, which is expected to come online as early as 2019, DRAMeXchange indicated.

Samsung is set to complete its transition to 18nm process technology in 2017. As its competitors generate more profits through the improvement of their advanced process production yields, Samsung may move to expand production capacity to maintain its market dominance. "Expanding capacity and maintaining a one- to two-year technological lead over its rivals will reinforce Samsung's leadership in the long run," DRAMeXchange said.