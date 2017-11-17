Server DRAM prices to rise in 4Q17, says DRAMeXchange

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 17 November 2017]

Server DRAM contract prices for the fourth quarter of 2017 are forecast to rise 6-10% sequentially as demand continues to outpace supply, according to DRAMeXchange. Major suppliers are set to see their server DRAM revenues reach the highest levels for the year in the fourth quarter.

"Shipments of server systems will remain brisk in the fourth quarter, aggravating the undersupply situation for server DRAM," said DRAMeXchange analyst Mark Liu.

Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and Micron Technology generated a combined US$5.55 billion in server DRAM revenues in the third quarter of 2017, up 25.2% on quarter. Robust demand for data center applications in North America coupled with chipmakers' limited supply growth led to the memory ASP increases during the quarter.

Samsung saw its server DRAM revenues increase 28.4% sequentially to US$2.55 billion in the third quarter, DRAMeXchange said. The vendor held a 45.9% share of the market in the quarter.

Samsung mainly uses a 20nm process technology to make its server DRAM products, but a newer 18nm will become the main process for the company in the first quarter of 2018..

SK Hynix and Micron saw their server DRAM revenues increase 30.1% and 13%, respectively, on quarter to US$1.79 billion and US$1.21 billion, DRAMeXchange said. SK Hynix grabbed a 32.3% share of the market in the third quarter, followed by Micron with a 21.8% share.

SK Hynix manufactures server DRAMs using a 21nm process technology, and the company will start making the chips using a 18nm node around the end of first-quarter 2018, DRAMeXchange indicated. SK Hynix is expected to ramp up its 18nm server DRAM production after the second quarter of 2018.

SK Hynix has put increased focus on server DRAMs, which will account for more than 30% of the company's overall DRAM output at the end of 2017, DRAMeXchange noted. SK Hynix will also have its Wuxi, China fab transition to 18nm chip production for servers.

Micron has substantially improved its 17nm process yield rates for the production of server DRAMs, and has sent the chip samples to customers. Besides, server DRAMs already accounted for nearly 30% of Micron's total DRAM output in the first quarter of 2017, and the proportion is expected to climb further by the end of the year.