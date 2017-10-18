Taipei, Thursday, October 19, 2017 19:34 (GMT+8)
Nanya net profits rise 32% in 3Q17
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 18 October 2017]

DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology has reported net profits of NT$8.57 billion (US$283.9 million) for the third quarter of 2017, up 32.1% sequentially, while consolidated revenues increased 5.3% on quarter to NT$13.29 billion.

Nanya's DRAM ASPs rose 2.3% sequentially in the third quarter, while bit shipments grew 2.9% on quarter. The company posted a 44.2% gross margin in the third quarter, compared with 43.9% in the second quarter and 31.1% during the same period in 2016, while operating margin came to 31.9% compared with 33% in the prior quarter and 16.7% a year earlier.

Meanwhile, Nanya recognized a total of NT$11.165 billion in gains from the sale of its Micron Technology shares during the third quarter. The company also generated foreign exchange transaction gains of NT$108.7 million million in the quarter.

Nanya's net income for the third quarter of 2017 translated into earnings per share (EPS) of NT$3.12, compared with NT$2.36 in the previous quarter and NT$0.51 a year ago.

Nanya's net profits for the first three quarters of 2017 totaled NT$18.34 billion, or NT$6.67 per share.

Nanya expects its DRAM bit shipments to register a mid-teens percentage increase sequentially in the fourth quarter, and shipments for all of 2017 to stay flat on year. The company added it is targeting 45% bit shipment growth in 2018.

