Global DRAM revenues increase 17% in 2Q17, says DRAMeXchange
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 21 August 2017]

Sales in the global DRAM market surged 16.9% sequentially to US$16.51 billion in the second quarter of 2017, when PC DRAM contract prices rose over 10%, according to DRAMeXchange. The revenues for the quarter were also a new historical high.

"The DRAM market benefitted from the upswing in ASPs and continuing progress in suppliers' technology migrations," said Avril Wu, research manager of DRAMeXchange. "At the same time, suppliers do not appear to have plans to expand their production capacities in a significant scale between now and the end of the year."

ASPs for PC and server DRAM products rose by more than 10% sequentially in the second quarter, while those for mobile DRAM products showed a less than 5% gain. The smaller price increase for mobile DRAMs was due to China-based smartphone vendors lowering their annual shipment targets, DRAMeXchange indicated.

Looking into the third quarter, the releases of new flagship devices from first-tier smartphone brands and the traditional peak sales season will trigger mobile DRAM demand, DRAMeXchange said. DRAM prices in general will continue their upward trend for the rest of 2017, DRAMeXchange said.

Samsung Electronics saw its DRAM revenues climb to a record high of US$7.63 billion in the second quarter, with the revenues increasing 20.7% on quarter, DRAMeXchange said. The industry leader managed to grow its market share to 46.2% from 44.8% in the first quarter.

Second-place SK Hynix' DRAM revenues increased 11.2% sequentially to US$4.5 billion in the second quarter, with a 27.3% market share. The top-2 DRAM vendors grabbed a combined 73.5% market share, DRAMeXchange said.

Micron Technology saw its DRAM revenues increase 20.2% sequentially to US$3.56 billion in the second quarter, while its worldwide market share grew to 21.6% from 21% in the prior quarter, according to DRAMeXchange.

Samsung benefited from rising DRAM prices and its lead in manufacturing technology enabling the vendor to post a 59% operating margin in the second quarter, according to DRAMeXchange. SK Hynix' operating margin grew to 54% in the second quarter from 47% in the first, while Micron's climbed to 44.3% from 32.5% in the prior quarter. The top-3 DRAM suppliers are expected to enjoy further operating margin increases in the second half of 2017, thanks to continued growth in the memory prices.

In terms of technology migration, Samsung expects its 18nm process technology to represent nearly half of the company's total DRAM output by the end of 2017, DRAMeXchange said. As for SK Hynix, the supplier has been improving its 21nm process yield rate and output while planning to move a newer 18nm process to mass production at the end of 2017. By the first half of 2018, SK Hynix is expected to expand significantly DRAM production based on its 18nm technology, DRAMeXchange noted.

Micron Memory Taiwan has steadily increased 17nm process yield rate and will have at least 80% of its total DRAM output built based on the technology by the end of 2017, DRAMeXchange said. Micron Technology Taiwan (formerly known as Inotera), on the other hand, has no plan to transition to a more cutting-edge technology in 2017, DRAMeXchange identified. However, this subsidiary has set the target of attaining at least 50% output share for the 17nm process in 2018.

