Server DRAM revenues among top-3 suppliers surge 30% in 2Q17, says DRAMeXchange
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 17 August 2017]

Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and Micron Technology generated a combined US$4.43 billion in server DRAM revenues in the second quarter of 2017, up 30.1% from the about US$3.4 billion the top-3 suppliers collectively posted in the prior quarter, according to DRAMeXchange.

ASPs of server DRAM products remained high on continued tight supply resulting in the revenue growth enjoyed by the top-3 suppliers in the second quarter, said DRAMeXchange.

"Thanks to the increase in the average memory density of server systems, as evidenced by the adoption of high-density 32GB RDIMMs and 64GB LRDIMMs in this year's first half, the profit margin of server DRAM surged," said DRAMeXchange analyst Mark Liu in a statement.

The introduction of servers based on Intel's Purley platform in the second half of 2017 will boost further the penetration rate of DDR4 2666MHz modules, Liu continued. The server DRAM supply is expected remain tight throughout the remainder of 2017.

Samsung's server DRAM revenues rose 36.5% sequentially to US$1.99 billion in the second quarter, DRAMeXchange said. The vendor held a 44.8% share of the market in the quarter.

Meanwhile, SK Hynix and Micron saw their server DRAM revenues increase 28.2% and 22%, respectively, on quarter to US$1.38 billion and US$1.07 billion. Second-ranked SK Hynix grabbed a 31.1% share of the server DRAM market in the second quarter, followed by Micron with a 24.1% share.

