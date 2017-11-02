SK Hynix to expand DRAM production capacity in China

Jean Chu, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 2 November 2017]

SK Hynix recently struck a deal with China's city government of Wuxi to set up a new DRAM fab locally with total investment estimated at US$8.6 billion, according to China's local media reports. The new facility will be capable of processing 200,000 wafers built using 1Xnm technology when it becomes operational.

SK Hynix, however, has not disclosed plans for the new DRAM fab in Wuxi.

SK Hynix already has a DRAM fab in Wuxi which has been contributing to the company's growth since the start of its operations in 2006. At the end of 2016, the company unveiled plans to invest an additional KRW950 billion (US$853.8 million) in the present DRAM fab expansion from July 2017 to April 2019.

SK Hynix currently produces about 130,000 wafers monthly at its existing DRAM fab in Wuxi which account for around half of the company's total DRAM production.

SK Hynix saw its revenues, operating profits and net profits reach record-high levels for the third consecutive quarter in the third quarter of 2017. During the quarter, the company's DRAM bit shipments and ASPs rose 17% and 6%, respectively, on quarter.