Global mobile DRAM revenues to surge in 4Q17, says DRAMeXchange

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 24 November 2017]

Average prices for mobile DRAM chips are expected to rise 10-15% sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2017, when the industry will enjoy a higher sequential increase in output value than that in the previous quarter, according to DRAMeXchange.

Average mobile DRAM prices rose up to 5% in the third quarter of 2017, when the industry output value grew 4.3% sequentially to US$6.48 billion, said DRAMeXchange.

SK Hynix with a remarkable 30.7% revenue growth outperformed its other mobile DRAM peers in the third quarter, DRAMeXchange indicated. SK Hynix' mobile DRAM revenues surged to US$1.76 billion from US$1.35 billion in the second quarter, while its market share climbed 5.5pp on quarter to 27.2%.

Samsung Electronics remained the world's largest mobile DRAM supplier in the third quarter, but the company saw its mobile DRAM revenues slip 1% on quarter to US$3.78 billion, DRAMeXchange said. Samsung grabbed a 58.3% share of the market during the quarter, down from 61.5% in the second quarter.

Micron Technology saw its mobile DRAM revenues decline 13% sequentially to US$805 million in the third quarter, due mainly to the impact of a temporary shutdown of Fab-2 (N2) owned by subsidiary Micron Technology Taiwan, DRAMeXchange noted. Micron's share of the global mobile DRAM market fell to 12.4% in the quarter from 14.9% in the second quarter.

Taiwan-based Nanya Technology and Winbond Electronics rounded out the global top-5 mobile DRAM suppliers in the third quarter of 2017, with revenues of US$86 million and US$43 million, respectively, according to DRAMeXchange.