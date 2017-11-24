Taipei, Saturday, November 25, 2017 16:31 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
18°C
Global mobile DRAM revenues to surge in 4Q17, says DRAMeXchange
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 24 November 2017]

Average prices for mobile DRAM chips are expected to rise 10-15% sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2017, when the industry will enjoy a higher sequential increase in output value than that in the previous quarter, according to DRAMeXchange.

Average mobile DRAM prices rose up to 5% in the third quarter of 2017, when the industry output value grew 4.3% sequentially to US$6.48 billion, said DRAMeXchange.

SK Hynix with a remarkable 30.7% revenue growth outperformed its other mobile DRAM peers in the third quarter, DRAMeXchange indicated. SK Hynix' mobile DRAM revenues surged to US$1.76 billion from US$1.35 billion in the second quarter, while its market share climbed 5.5pp on quarter to 27.2%.

Samsung Electronics remained the world's largest mobile DRAM supplier in the third quarter, but the company saw its mobile DRAM revenues slip 1% on quarter to US$3.78 billion, DRAMeXchange said. Samsung grabbed a 58.3% share of the market during the quarter, down from 61.5% in the second quarter.

Micron Technology saw its mobile DRAM revenues decline 13% sequentially to US$805 million in the third quarter, due mainly to the impact of a temporary shutdown of Fab-2 (N2) owned by subsidiary Micron Technology Taiwan, DRAMeXchange noted. Micron's share of the global mobile DRAM market fell to 12.4% in the quarter from 14.9% in the second quarter.

Taiwan-based Nanya Technology and Winbond Electronics rounded out the global top-5 mobile DRAM suppliers in the third quarter of 2017, with revenues of US$86 million and US$43 million, respectively, according to DRAMeXchange.

Innodisk
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link