SK Hynix enjoys another quarter of record revenues, profits

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Memory chipmaker SK Hynix saw its revenues, operating profits and net profits reach record-high levels for the fourth consecutive quarter in the fourth quarter of 2017.

SK Hynix reported operating profits of KRW4.47 trillion (US$4.19 billion) on consolidated revenues of KRW9.03 trillion for the fourth quarter of 2017. Revenues for the quarter were up 69% from a year ago and 12% on quarter, while operating profits represented increases of 20% sequentially and a robust 191% on year.

SK Hynix disclosed its DRAM bit shipments increased 3% sequentially in the fourth quarter, while ASPs rose 9%. As for NAND flash, bit shipments grew 16% on quarter thanks to growing demand for mobile products while ASPs increased 4% as a result of rising prices for MCP and other mobile devices.

SK Hynix generated net profits of KRW3.22 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2017, up 5% sequentially and 98% on year.

SK Hynix' consolidated revenues totaled KRW30.1 trillion for all of 2017, rising 75% from 2016 levels, while operating profits hiked 319% on year to KRW13.72 trillion. Net income for 2017 came to KRW10.64 trillion, up a significant 260% on year.

"Last year, overall memory demand, particularly for server products, rapidly increased due to the worldwide growth of Internet data centers, while technology migration challenges and higher capex burdens for manufacturers have limited the growth of overall memory supply," SK Hynix said in a statement. "Favorable market conditions continued during the fourth quarter, thanks to strong demand for server products and price hikes for mobile products."

SK Hynix continued it will meet growing market demand by expanding new process technology mostly in server and SSD products. The company will start using its advanced 1Xnm process technology to manufacture DRAM chips for mobile and server products in 2018. It used the node to make PC DRAMs starting the fourth quarter of 2017.

In addition, SK Hynix said it will deliver new products, such as HBM2 and GDDR6, to broaden its portfolio in 2018. The company said it is also gearing up for its "full-fledged" entrance to the enterprise SSD market by expanding production capacity of 72-layer 3D NAND, while growing sales of UFS and other new NAND solutions for mobile applications.

SK Hynix have decided to pay its shareholders KRW1,000 per share in 2017 in the form of a cash dividend, which is increased by 67% compared to the last year.