Taipei, Tuesday, June 20, 2017 19:51 (GMT+8)
rain
Taipei
32°C
Catcher keeps relying on smartphone, tablet, notebook chassis for growth
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 19 June 2017]

Metal-alloy chassis maker Catcher Technology has seen revenue growth from the smartphone, tablet and notebook segments and will keep relying on the three product lines for future growth, company chairman Hung Shui-shu said at a shareholders meeting on June 19.

A total of 1.556 billion smartphones will be shipped globally in 2017, increasing about 4% on year, and shipments in 2018 will grow to 1.617 billion units, Hung cited IDC as indicating. Smartphone vendors are inclined to adopt more complicated metal-alloy chassis that need more sophisticated manufacturing for mid-range and high-end models for product differentiation, and this will benefit Catcher, Hung said.

Similarly, tablet vendors will require more metal-alloy chassis for high-end models, Hung noted.

Catcher has reportedly become a supplier of unibody aluminum frames of chassis of new iPhone to be launched later in 2017 and will additionally assemble glass back covers with such frames. In response, Hung declined to comment but indicated assembly of glass back covers with unibody aluminum frames is very challenging in terms of manufacturing technology and yield rates.

To meet increasing orders, Catcher has completed a factory in southern Taiwan and is expanding production capacities at two factories in eastern China, Hung said. In addition to chassis production, the factory in Taiwan is used to develop new technologies, products, materials and manufacturing processes.

During the meeting, Catcher's shareholders approved the distribution of a cash dividend per share of NT$10.00 (US$0.33) for 2016, accounting for 34.99% of the corresponding net EPS of NT$28.58. They also approved a pan to issue up to 50 million new shares for floating GDR (global depository receipt).

Catcher Technology chairman Hung Shui-shu

Catcher Technology chairman Hung Shui-shu
Photo: Aaron Lee, Digitimes, June 2017

Realtime news

  • Advantech cooperates with Korea Telecom in industrial IoT

    IT + CE | 1h 49min ago

  • Samsung Electronics sourcing thin-chamber heat-pipes for smartphones

    Before Going to Press | 14min ago

  • Taiwan handset component makers concidering factories in India along with Xiaomi, Oppo

    Before Going to Press | 25min ago

  • Chaung Choung Technology starts production at new factory in China

    Before Going to Press | 40min ago

  • Pegatron recruiting workers in China

    Before Going to Press | 1h 7min ago

  • Taiwan market: Acer develops smart taxi platform

    Before Going to Press | 2h 11min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link