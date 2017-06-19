Catcher keeps relying on smartphone, tablet, notebook chassis for growth

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 19 June 2017]

Metal-alloy chassis maker Catcher Technology has seen revenue growth from the smartphone, tablet and notebook segments and will keep relying on the three product lines for future growth, company chairman Hung Shui-shu said at a shareholders meeting on June 19.

A total of 1.556 billion smartphones will be shipped globally in 2017, increasing about 4% on year, and shipments in 2018 will grow to 1.617 billion units, Hung cited IDC as indicating. Smartphone vendors are inclined to adopt more complicated metal-alloy chassis that need more sophisticated manufacturing for mid-range and high-end models for product differentiation, and this will benefit Catcher, Hung said.

Similarly, tablet vendors will require more metal-alloy chassis for high-end models, Hung noted.

Catcher has reportedly become a supplier of unibody aluminum frames of chassis of new iPhone to be launched later in 2017 and will additionally assemble glass back covers with such frames. In response, Hung declined to comment but indicated assembly of glass back covers with unibody aluminum frames is very challenging in terms of manufacturing technology and yield rates.

To meet increasing orders, Catcher has completed a factory in southern Taiwan and is expanding production capacities at two factories in eastern China, Hung said. In addition to chassis production, the factory in Taiwan is used to develop new technologies, products, materials and manufacturing processes.

During the meeting, Catcher's shareholders approved the distribution of a cash dividend per share of NT$10.00 (US$0.33) for 2016, accounting for 34.99% of the corresponding net EPS of NT$28.58. They also approved a pan to issue up to 50 million new shares for floating GDR (global depository receipt).

Catcher Technology chairman Hung Shui-shu

Photo: Aaron Lee, Digitimes, June 2017