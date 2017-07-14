Notebook vendors increase adoption of mixed material chassis in 2H17

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 14 July 2017]

Notebook brand vendors including Dell and Hewlett-Packard (HP) reportedly will increase their adoption of notebook chassis made of mixed materials in the second half as China has implemented more strict environmental policies and the vendors are hoping the new design could stimulate consumer demand, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

Chassis made using the aluminum stamping process is the most popular choice among notebook vendors for their enterprise and high-end models.

Since notebook's internal product design has already matured, most vendors are only able to create differentiation from the exterior design, with glass fiber- and carbon fiber-reinforced plastic chassis seeing growing adoption.

Dell and HP's chassis suppliers Catcher Technology, Ju Teng International and Getac have already prepared production lines and will begin mass production shortly. The carbon fiber-reinforced plastic chassis used in Dell's new notebook will be made from fiber-reinforced thermoplastics material that can be recycled, the sources pointed out.

Since metal chassis production has already been listed by the China government as an industry that generates heavy pollution, many chassis makers have been adding new equipment to reduce pollution, the sources noted.

In addition, the ultra-thin design and wireless charging function are also expected to become key growth drivers for mixed material chassis.

Although carbon fiber-reinforced chassis is more expensive than the traditional aluminum one because the material is mainly controlled by Japan-based suppliers, the sources believe if the material can become mainstream, the pricing should be able to reach a friendlier level due to increasing shipments. In addition, chassis made of mixed materials is able to achieve a thickness of 0.6mm, while an unibody aluminum chassis can only reach as low as 0.8mm.

