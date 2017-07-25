Taipei, Wednesday, July 26, 2017 12:35 (GMT+8)
Demand for metal plate micro-resistors rising
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 25 July 2017]

Handset batteries require low-level resistance to better manage their power consumption while dealing with more handset features and functionality, which has therefore stimulated demand for metal plate micro-resistors, according to industry sources.

With metal plate micro-resistors yielding much higher gross margins than conventional resistors, Taiwan- and China-based passive component companies are encouraged to step into production of metal plate micro-resistors, said the sources.

Companies including Yageo, Ta-I Technology, Cyntec, Formosan Rubber Group (FRG), ICP Technology and Guangdong Fenghua Advanced Technology have been engaged in the manufacture of metal plate micro-resistors. More passive component companies are expected to follow suit given promising demand from the handset sector, the sources indicated.

Cheering Sun Applied Materials, which provides hybrid ceramic substrates and magnetic materials forming services, has offered a one stop turnkey solution service for the production of metal plate micro-resistors. A handset battery requires two micro-resistors, said the company, adding that annual demand for micro-resistors is estimated at around two billion units.

The adoption of metal plate micro-resistors is also able to help handset makers develop mobile phones with ceramic cases, which are already ready for volume production, according to Cheering Sun. Xiaomi has introduced the ceramic version of its Mi 6.

