Taiwan inductor maker Chilisin to fully acquire Mag.Layer

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Power inductor maker Chilisin Electronics has announced it will acquire a 100% stake in fellow maker Mag.Layer Scientific Technics through a stock swap in which 0.73 Chilisin share will be exchanged for one Mag.Layer unit. Chilisin will issue 68.231 million new shares for the deal, with the stock swap slated for July 1, 2018, according to Chilisin president Chung Shih-ying.

Chung said that after acquiring Mag.Layer, Chilisin will see its share of the global inductor market surge from 7% to 11%, with combined annual revenues estimated at NT$9 billion (US$304.06 million).

Chung continued that Mag.Layers now maintains many US customers, including HP, Dell, Cisco, TI, Nvidia and Tesla, which will significantly help to complement and expand Chilisin's international customer bases.

He also revealed that Chilisin will relocate the production of molding chokes, a common product line of his firm and Mag.Layer, to Malaysia or Vietnam from Kunshan in eastern China to avoid the impact of stringent environmental regulations being implemented there.

Following the acquisition, Chilisin has set a goal to become a global top-3 inductor supplier, next to Japan's Murata and TDK. At the moment, the third largest supplier is Japan's Taiyo Yuden with a global market share of 14%, only 3pp higher than the combined shares of Chilisin and Mag.Layer. To achieve the goal, Chung stressed, his company will seek more acquisition targets, in addition to acquiring Ralec and Ferrocube in 2017 and Mag.Layer in early 2018.

Chilisin's capital expense (capex) is set at NT$2 billion for 2018, which will be mainly utilized to expand production capacity to meet increasing market demand for customized power and chip inductors, Chung disclosed.

Chilisin Electronics president Chung Shih-ying

Photo: Bryan Chuang, Digitimes, January 2018