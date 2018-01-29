Japan passive component suppliers likely to raise quotes

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Japan-based passive component suppliers including Murata and Taiyo Yuden are likely to raise their quotes for their MLCCs, chip resistors, and electrolytic and solid capacitors due to the persistent tight supply of such products, according to sources from Taiwan's upstream component industry.

Taiwan-based Yageo has raised four times its MLCC prices since 2017, while also extending the delivery lead time for such devices to six months.

Yageo and fellow companies including Walsin Technology and Ralec have also raised their quotes for resistor products ranging from 10-20% recently, the sources noted.

Murata reportedly will keep its quotes to large clients unchanged but will raise those for channel distributors, said the sources.

Murata Taiwan declined to comment on market reports.