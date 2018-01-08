Chilisin December revenues up 130% on year

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Power inductor maker Chilisin Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.05 billion (US$35.74 million) for December 2017, down 6.14% on month but up 130.96% on year.

The sequential revenue decline was caused mainly by inventory adjustments at clients, while shipments of large- and small-size molding chokes as well as small-size RF inductors remained brisk in December, according to company sources.

For all of 2017, revenues soared 133.13% on year to NT$12.537 billion.

Chilisin announced in early January that it will acquire a 100% stake in fellow maker Mag.Layer Scientific Technics through a stock swap, a NT$682.31 milliondeal which is scheduled to take effect on July 1.

Chilisin and Mag.Layer will begin to evaluate on how to consolidate manufacturing plants of the two companies after the merger plan is approved by the respective shareholders on March 1, according to sources from Chilisin.

Buoyed by its acquistion of Mag.Layer, as well as rising component prices, Chilisin is expected to see its revenues continue to expand in 2018, according to industry sources.