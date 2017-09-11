Notebook ODMs see growths in August revenues

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 11 September 2017]

Taiwan-based notebook ODMs have reported their shipments and financial performances for August with Quanta Computer seeing consolidated revenues rising 25.1% on year and 6.1% on month to reach NT$91.24 billion (US$3.1 billion).

Quanta shipped four million notebooks in August, up by 700,000 units from July's 3.3 million. The company expects its performance in September to grow further as the notebook market is still in peak season. The company's server business is expected to enjoy better sales in the second half of 2017 than in the first because of benefit from Intel's new Purley platform.

Quanta's wearable business in the third quarter will reach the bottom of the department's 2017 operation and the business is unlikely to start showing growth until the fourth quarter as its clients are ready to unveil their next-generation products.

Meanwhile, Compal Electronics has reported both on-month and on-year growths for its revenues for August, during which it shipped 3.5 million notebooks.

Compal expects its PC shipments to achieve a 5-10% sequential growth in the third quarter and smart handheld device shipments will grow over 10%, while volumes in the fourth quarters will stay at about the same levels as in the third to help the revenue ratio for the first and second halves of 2017 reach 45:55.

Wistron had consolidated revenues of NT$66.63 billion for August, up 13.93% on year and 1.05% on month. Its combined consolidated revenues from January-August of 2017 also went up 27.62% from the same period a year ago to reach NT$494.32 billion.

Wistron shipped 1.6 million notebooks in August, up 100,000 units from July, as well as 350,000 LCD TVs, 150,000 servers, 1.1 million desktops and 550,000 LCD monitors.

Wistron pointed out that the shipments met the company's expectation and volumes for desktops, notebooks and servers are expected to rise further in September. Wistron's monitor and TV shipments are expected to stay flat on month in September.

Inventec shipped 1.5 million notebooks in August and saw growths in consolidated revenues. For September, the company expects its operation to be better than in August.

Inventec forecasts its third-quarter notebook and server shipments to both increase a single-digit percentage sequentially, while handheld device product line will enjoy an even higher growth. The company's fourth-quarter performances will be similar to those of the third.

Notebook ODMs see growing performances in August

Photo: Digitimes file photo