China small- to mid-sized AMOLED capacity share to rise to 33.4% in 2022

Jen-Chieh Yang and Tony Huang, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei

With its production capacity for large-sized LCD panels likely to surpass that of Korea's in 2019, China's policy for the development of the next-generation display products now aims to help its panel makers narrow the gaps of AMOLED panel production capacity and shipment volumes against their counterparts in Korea, according to Digitimes Research.

Combined annual production capacity for small- to medium-sized AMOLED panels of China's makers is expected to grow by CAGR 76% to reach 11.31 million square meters in 2022, accounting for 33.4% of global total capacity, trailing only after Korea, Digitimes Research estimates. This represents a significant growth from the ratio of 7.5% seen in 2017.

Despite not being China's first panel maker to develop AMOLED technology, BOE Technology now stands at a favorable position owing to its heavy investments of recent years. By 2021, BOE's capacity for small- to medium-sized AMOLED panels is likely to outrace that of LG Display to become the world's second largest provider in the segment.

BOE is still aggressively ramping up its capacity, and provided that all of its new expansion projects are able to secure support from respective local governments, the company's capacity for small- to medium-sized AMOLED panels will reach 20% of global capacity in 2022, becoming a major supplier for international smartphone vendors.