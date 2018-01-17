Panel makers to continue ramping up AMOLED production capacity

Tony Huang, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei

Samsung Display and other panel makers are expected to commit more investments to ramp up their capacity for flexible AMOLED displays as such screens have become mainstream technology for smartphones and smartwatches, according to Digitimes Research.

The ability of Samsung Display to maintain an operating margin of 15-20% for production of AMOLED panels in recent years, which were higher than those generated by most of LCD panel makers, is another factor prompting other panel suppliers to follow suit.

Digitimes Research has also found that almost all global investments for small- to medium-sized AMOLED panels since 2017 have been designated for production of either flexible or flexible-rigid panels.

Based on Samsung Display's roadmap for AMOLED, it is estimated that by the end of 2019 the company's flexible AMOLED production capacity will be sufficient to meet customer demand. Powered by its 6G A5 fab (same generation as its A3 and A4 fabs), which will have a monthly output of 270,000 panels at full capacity and with its volume production date to be announced yet, Samsung Display will be also able to maintain its advantages in the segment prior to 2022.

Samsung Display is not in a hurry to set a timetable for the commencement of volume production of the A5 fab as it is seeking ways to avoid oversupply in the sector, while giving it more time to examine the progress being made for yield rate improvements by China-based rivals, as well as the emerging growth potentials in tablet and foldable AMOLED sectors.