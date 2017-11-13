Lite-On Tech sees decreased October revenues

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 13 November 2017]

EMS provider Lite-On Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$17.636 billion (US$584 million) for October, decreasing 11.17% sequentially and 14.18% on year.

Of the consolidated revenues, 56% came from IT product lines including PC peripherals, MFPs, and power supplies for servers, PCs and mobile devices; 21% from optoelectronics product lines including CCMs (compact camera modules), LED devices and LED lighting products; and 16% from SSDs and optical disc drives, Lite-On indicated.

Lite-On posted consolidated revenues of NT$178.026 for January-October, dipping 4.71% on year.